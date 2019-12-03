Downtown Greensboro’s newest bakery is set to open Friday.
Baked Downtown is opening at 227 S. Elm St., Suite B.
It’s located in an alley between Greensboro Day Spa and Aspen Boutique and has been home to several bakeries over the years including Simple Kneads, Loaf and, most recently, The Table on Elm.
Taylor Inman is opening the bakery with the help of her husband Matt, a firefighter.
She started creating cakes about eight years ago out of her home in Randleman.
“We expanded to where the house couldn’t hold us anymore,” Inman explained.
So she went looking for retail space.
In addition to custom cakes, Baked Downtown will offer freshly-made goodies every day.
“We do decorated desserts like cupcakes, cake pops, doughnuts, macaroons and muffins,” Inman said.
With the help of fellow baker Zach Gauldin, the bakery will also offer bread, croissants and pastries baked fresh daily from dough provided by Greensboro’s French Artisan Bakery.
Inman’s cake-decorating talents landed her on the Netflix cooking show “Sugar Rush” for a holiday-themed episode.
Baked Downtown will hold a grand opening 4 to 10 p.m. Friday.
Regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 336-370-6439 or follow Baked GSO on Facebook.
Name change
NOLA Seafood and Steakhouse at 1653 New Garden Road has changed is name to Crazy Crab Seafood.
Phone is 336-895-4784.
New brewery opens
It all started with the water.
William Lafayette “Fate” Oden came to North Carolina in search of good water for his health. He liked the well water just southwest of downtown Greensboro. So he purchased some land between the railroad tracks and what was then Lee Street near the Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina.
He built Buffalo Rock Co. bottling plant on his new property and during the 1930s and 1940s bottled several brands of soft drinks using that well water. He also sold the water. And coal.
Later, the building became a metal-finishing facility before it closed and sat empty for years.
Enter Fate’s great-grandson Bill Oden, wife, Jan, daughter Mary Garner Oden and Bill’s brother John. With the help of their families, the Odens have revived the old bottling plant — this time for beer.
Introducing Oden Brewing Company.
“It’s cool that we were able to come back to this,” Garner Oden said. “We’ve come full circle.”
The Odens spent months of renovation on the brewery, a tap room and a second-floor event space. Along the way, they tried to retain some of the building’s character by keeping old advertising and memorabilia, particularly signs hawking Buffalo Rock, a ginger-heavy soft drink that originated out of Birmingham, Ala., and is still made and sold.
An old horseshoe above a door was incorporated into Oden Brewing’s logo.
“The horseshoe is for good luck,” Garner Oden explained.
Not that the Odens need it. They brought in seasoned brewer Brian Carter from Natty Greene’s to create pale ales, IPAs, porters and session beers for the brewery.
“Pretty much everything,” Garner Oden said.
As a nod to Buffalo Rock, the brewery will offer a lemon-ginger beer.
Taproom hours are 2 to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 2 p.m. to midnight Thursday; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit odenbrewing.com or follow Oden Brewing Company on Facebook.
Memorial service
The restaurant community was saddened by the loss of Rearn Thai owner Chavalit “Charlie” Chusakul, who died at age 81 on Nov. 24.
Not only were Chusakul and his wife, Pat, among the pioneers of Thai cuisine in the Triad nearly 30 years ago, but Charlie was known as a genuinely nice guy.
The Chusakul family will hold a memorial service for Charlie from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the restaurant at 5120 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
Customers, family and friends are invited to stop by for light refreshments and to share memories.
For information, visit the Rearn Thai Facebook page.
Fundraiser features soup, community
Inspired by an old folk tale, the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro will hold a fundraiser featuring soup.
The Community Stone Soup event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the market.
Dani Bigger of Bigger Tables will prepare winter beans and greens soup and Chris Scalici of Artistic Cuisine will prepare beer, bacon and cheese soup.
Cost is $5 for an 8-ounce cup.
A 32-ounce container can be ordered for $15 at https://ticketmegreensboro.com. Limited quantities will be available for $18 the day of the event.
For information, call 336-373-2402 or visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org.
Chain promotions
- Andy’s Frozen Custard at 2406 Penny Road in High Point is offering seasonal sweets that include two new candy cane-inspired treats that include Santa Brownie Jackhammer and Kris Kringle Hot Fudge Sundae and apple pie and caramel concrete and sundae. All are available for a limited time.
- Dairy Queen’s new seasonal Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat with cocoa fudge and chocolate chunks is available.
- For every $50 on gift cards spent at Logan’s Roadhouse, get a $10 gift card good through Feb. 13.
- For every $50 gift card purchase, Mac’s Speed Shop will give a $10 gift card. For every $100 gift card purchase, get a $25 gift card.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.