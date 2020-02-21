KFC is rolling out Kentucky Fried Chicken and Donuts nationwide on Monday.
The combination of the chain's iconic fried chicken with warm, fresh-glazed doughnuts was so well received during a test run last year that several news outlets, including BusinessInsider.com, report that the company is putting doughnuts on the menu.
They will be available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.
The sweet and savory meal combination of doughnuts and chicken can be ordered side-by-side in a basket or as a sandwich with the chicken wedged between two doughnuts.
The pairing follows other successful menu launches inspired by trends that included Nashville Hot Chicken in 2016 and chicken and waffles in 2018.
