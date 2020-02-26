A Greensboro diner chain opened a fourth location.
Jake’s Diner opened at 2505 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
It opened in the space formerly Los Gordos Tex-Mex Cafe and most recently BurgerIM, which closed in November.
Co-owner Mary Blythe said the owners of BurgerIM contacted her when they closed and offered to sell the restaurant equipment to her. She jumped at the chance to lease the space and open a diner in the busy Battleground market.
The space got a makeover and Blythe had a U-shaped counter built into the dining room so that the diner could offer counter service like the chain’s other locations.
“I love it here, and it’s cozy,” Blythe said.
She said the space is a little smaller than Jake’s other restaurants. It seats about 60. But the restaurant will open a patio in the spring.
The new Jake’s offers the same comforting breakfast, lunch and dinner menu with breakfast meat and egg plates, waffles, omelets, sandwiches and wraps, and steaks.
The diner offers daily Blue Plate specials such as beef tips over rice, pork chops and fried chicken.
Breakfast is served all day.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily. Blythe said 24-hour service will be added in a few months.
Phone is 336-907-3563.
Allen and Mary Blythe opened their first Jake’s in 1995. They named the restaurant after their son.
Jake’s also has locations at 3512 Drawbridge Parkway, 4220 W. Wendover Ave. and 2206 S. Holden Road, all in Greensboro.
Downtown grocer
If you’re in downtown Greensboro and you suddenly need toothpaste or a snack, look no further than The Bodega at 313 S. Greene St., Suite 101.
Downtown’s newest convenience store is a cleaned-up version of a big city bodega concept, offering everything from frozen burritos to toilet paper.
Daniel Leonard, who opened the store with Todd Olson, said he sees The Bodega as a convenience to downtown residents and visitors and as a gathering spot.
It’s part convenience store and part taproom. The market features six taps offering craft beer that can be sipped on the premises at one of the several bar seats.
Leonard and Olson are no strangers to downtown or to craft beer.
Olson operates downtown’s McGee Street Bar just around the corner on McGee Street. Leonard runs Gate City Growlers at Irving Park Plaza on Battleground Avenue.
Or grab your booze to go. Among the canned sodas and kombucha are canned beer and bottled wine.
Hungry? Grab a box of crackers and a link of locally-produced San Giuseppe salami. There’s also canned packaged snacks, canned food and jams.
Leonard recently was able to help out several parents of young dancers performing at the Carolina Theatre across the street.
“They came in asking for bobby pins, and I had them,” Leonard said.
Leonard said he is partnering with Nick Benshoff of Bandito Burrito food truck and its partnering restaurant Bandito Bodega to offer a made-to-order menu in the future.
Leonard plans to open a patio in an alley just outside the store.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday. Leonard said the store will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and close when the last late-night customer leaves.
Phone is 336-808-5340.
Lexington brewery opens
The greater Triad is getting a new brewery.
Goose and the Monkey Brewhouse opens Saturday at 401 S. Railroad St. in Lexington.
The new 10-barrel brewery is opening in the Depot District.
It will offer an indoor taproom and outdoor seating.
A grand opening event will be from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday with food and live music.
Visit gooseandthemonkeybrewhouse.com or follow the brewery on Facebook.
Chain promotions
- Cold Stone Creamery is introducing ice cream flavors based on the Golden Oreo cookie and the iconic Circus Animal cookie. They are available individually or as part of promotional creations that include Golden Oreo Good as Gold with cookies, strawberries and caramel, and It’s a Circus in Here with cookies, marshmallows and sprinkles.
- Duck Donuts, which has shops in the Triad, now has a loyalty program app available at the Apple Store and Google Play. The app allows users to earn points for free doughnuts and coffee.
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is bringing back its fish sandwich and fish and chips basket. Freddy’s is also introducing a Peanut Butter Fudge Crunch Concrete treat. The items are available through mid-April.
- Jet’s Pizza is recognizing Leap Day on Saturday by offering 29% off pizzas ordered online with the code LEAP. The offer is good for pickup and delivery orders.
- Following a successful test run last year, KFC has rolled out Kentucky Fried Chicken and Donuts at participating restaurants nationwide. Hot, glazed doughnuts can be ordered as part of a fried chicken combination or as a sandwich with the chicken wedged between two doughnuts.
