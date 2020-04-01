Sheetz restaurant/convenience stores are providing free daily meals to children to help ease burdens families are experiencing during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a release, Sheetz said starting Thursday, participating locations will give a meal bag to kids that includes a turkey sandwich, chips and drink.
The meals will be offered daily for two weeks at which time Sheetz will reevaluate the giveaway based on community need.
Families who want to take advantage of the free program should go to participating Sheetz locations and ask an employee at the register for a meal. Families will be offered one bag per child. Meals will be available daily while supplies last.
In the greater Triad, the meals will be available at the following locations:
- 4319 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro
- 6930 West Market St, Greensboro
- 3941 West Market St, Greensboro
- 1620 New Garden Road, Greensboro
- 1639 Springs Garden Rd, Greensboro
- 4401 Burlington Road, Greensboro
- 3202 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax
- 1001 Gardner Hill Dr, Jamestown
- 10206 South Main Street, Archdale
- 2980 NC 68 South, High Point
- 802 Westchester Dr, High Point
- 3350 North Main St, High Point
- 4120 Brian Jordan Pl, High Point
- 5905 Finch Farm Rd, Trinity
- 1400 Nc Hwy 66 South, Kernersville
- 1551 Glenn Center Drive, Kernersville
- 5230 Beauchamp Lane, Winston-Salem
- 2505 Somerset Center Dr, Winston-Salem
- 12290 N Nc Highway 150, Winston-Salem
- 8283 Old US Highway 52, Lexington
- 2350 South Main Street, Lexington
- 1810 Liberty Dr, Thomasville
- 2 Parrish Dr, Randleman
- 1647 Freeway Drive, Reidsville
- 2669 Maple Ave, Burlington
- 2628 Alamance Rd, Burlington
- 1138 South Main St, Graham
- 401 CC Camp Road, Elkin
- 1449 Yadkinville Road, Mocksville
- 703 East King St, King
- 5198 Reidsville Rd, Walkertown
- 805 South State St, Yadkinville
For a complete list of participating locations, visit www.sheetz.com/news/kidzmeals.
