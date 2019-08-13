From the backyard to the boulevard.
That’s how Anthony Knotts summarizes his journey to open Seafood Destiny at 4705 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
“It’s a promise. I told my kids if they would get into college, I would pay for their school,” Knotts said. “I had this crazy idea that started in my backyard. My goal was to create a crab boil that I could sell.”
After family and friends started sharing his backyard boils on social media, interest grew, and Knotts started delivering his seafood.
“I started out one day a week at 50 plates,” Knotts said.
He decided to start a food truck.
“I found out that most seafood trucks, if they do well, they ended up doing take-out,” Knotts said.
That led him to putting the food truck on hold so he could open a brick and mortar take-out joint that would double as a kitchen for the truck. He signed a lease in March at a former taqueria that many years ago was the original location of Giacomo’s Italian Market.
The road to opening Seafood Destiny was not without adversity. He lost $10,000 in his first attempt to get a truck through an online business deal that turned out to be a scam. He later bought a different truck. Setbacks on up-fitting the restaurant delayed the opening. With the help of Alvis Fewell of Alexander Devereux, a fine dining restaurant and event space, Knotts managed to do take-out orders out of the facility’s kitchen.
“It was the best thing because I had no kitchen experience except on an electric stove,” Knotts said. “Alvis taught me how to cook on a gas range.”
He opened Seafood Destiny on July 9. The restaurant is named after his daughter, who kept her end of the bargain and starts fall semester at N.C. A&T University.
The menu is simple. Crab legs ($28), jumbo shrimp ($15) and lobster ($25) boils are offered, along with a baked grouper plate ($15).
Items can be ordered al la carte, including shrimp mac and cheese ($5), or with sides such as asparagus, corn, green beans and potatoes.
Knotts said he is proud of his proprietary Errythang Sauce, named when a foodie friend declared it good enough to put on “errythang.”
Is Knotts worried about other seafood boil restaurants, such as Red Crab, that have opened recently in Greensboro and Winston-Salem?
“I believe there’s enough for everybody, and we’ve got our own little flavor,” Knotts said.
Knotts has been an ordained minister for the past 20 years and preaches at a church that combines faith and entrepreneurship.
“I’m definitely not perfect, but when it comes to being an example, I think I’ve inspired them (parishioners) because they see me doing it,” Knotts said.
Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Hours can vary, so visit Seafood Destiny’s Facebook page or call 336-283-7291.
New eateries opening in High Point
Planet Smoothie is debuting in the Triad with a store at 1231 Eastchester Drive at Oak Hollow Village shopping center in High Point.
The 1,227-square-foot store is targeted to open in mid-September.
Planet Smoothie specializes in real fruit smoothies in over 30 flavors and combinations.
And Marco’s Pizza is opening a restaurant at 2101 N. Main St. in High Point.
An opening date is not known.
Taste of the Town
Giannos, Sweet Old Bill’s and 98 Asian Bistro are among the 30 area restaurants, caterers, grocers and beverage vendors offering samples of their dishes for Hospice Taste of the Town from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at High Point University Community Center (former Oak Hollow Mall) in High Point.
The 31st annual event is a benefit for Hospice of the Piedmont.
Admission is $15. Tasting tickets are $1 each.
For information, visit www.hospiceofthepiedmont.org.
Tacos for Teachers
Jake’s Billiards at 1712 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro is known for its eclectic tacos on Taco Tuesdays. Now the restaurant is taking Taco Tuesday to a new level with Tacos for Teachers.
Each Tuesday in August, the restaurant will donate 50 cents of every taco sold to help with supplies for Guilford County teachers.
For information, call the pub at 336-373-1303.
Dairi-O opening
in Asheboro
Dairi-O is expected to open next week at 527 W. Dixie Drive in Asheboro.
Dairi-O is a Winston-Salem based chain that serves hot dogs, hamburgers, sandwiches, soup, salads and ice cream, sundaes, floats and shakes.
There are six other restaurants including locations in Winston-Salem, King, Rural Hall, Clemmons, Kernersville and Mooresville.
Subway has plant-based ‘meatballs’
Subway has worked with Beyond, a company specializing in plant-based protein products, to exclusively introduce Beyond Meatball.
The plant-based “meatball” will be available on the Beyond Meatball Marinara sub with Parmesan cheese.
The meatless sub will be available for a limited time at 685 restaurants in United States and Canada starting in September.
Chain promotions
- After initial success in some test markets, Chick-fil-A has added Mac & Cheese as a menu side item to all of its restaurants. Participating restaurants are also offer Frosted Caramel Coffee.
- Previously a limited-time promotion, Olive Garden is now offering $5 take home meals all year long. With the purchase of any entree while dining in the restaurant, you can take home up to five ready-to-heat meals for $5 each.
- Smoked, original and Daytona are some of the styles of wings Hooters offers, and you can eat as many as you want for $15.99 every day through Sept. 9.
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is offering a Key Lime Pie Concrete frozen treat through Sept. 11 at participating locations.