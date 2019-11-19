Rutabaga is an often-neglected root vegetable that deserves a little more respect.

Most similar to a turnip, rutabaga has a mild but distinctive flavor. It makes a great autumn side dish. Try with roast chicken, pork or even Thanksgiving turkey.

Rutabaga is most often mashed with butter like potatoes. It gets a little extra flavor from bacon, onion and sage in this recipe from Linda Rogers Weiss, which originally appeared in the Journal in 2013.

Hear about the newest restaurants and get all the best in dining news right in your inbox. Sign up for our dining newsletter.

Recipe from Linda Rogers Weiss

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Tags

Load comments