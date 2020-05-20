Ruby Tuesday has permanently closed two area locations. Those are at 6412 Sessions Court in Clemmons and 2139 Rockford St. in Mount Airy.
Ruby Tuesday said in a statement that it decided to close those locations to help strengthen its brand in the future.
"During these uncertain times, and after careful consideration, we have decided to close the Clemmons and Mount Airy locations in an effort to better position our restaurants for future business," said Jenifer Boyd Harmon, the chief marketing officer for Ruby Tuesday. "We value the dedication and hard work of all our employees and we greatly appreciate the community that has supported us. We will continue to work hard to make the Ruby Tuesday brand even stronger for the future."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.