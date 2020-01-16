Ruby Tuesday is testing a plant-based burger at its restaurants and it's offering it for $5 for one day only.
It's called the Awesome Burger and the chain is the first to introduce the yellow pea-protein patty made by Sweet Earth.
It is served on brioche bun with lettuce, onion, tomato and pickles. But it can also be substituted for a meat patty on any of the restaurant's menu burgers.
It is available for $5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. After that, it will cost you $10.99.
The burger is not on the menu, at least not yet. So you'll have to ask for it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.