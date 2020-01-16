Ruby Tuesday Awesome Burger

Ruby Tuesday is testing a plant-based burger at its restaurants and it's offering it for $5 for one day only.

It's called the Awesome Burger and the chain is the first to introduce the yellow pea-protein patty made by Sweet Earth.

It is served on brioche bun with lettuce, onion, tomato and pickles. But it can also be substituted for a meat patty on any of the restaurant's menu burgers.

It is available for $5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. After that, it will cost you $10.99.

The burger is not on the menu, at least not yet. So you'll have to ask for it.

