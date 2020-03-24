Most likely, you’ve cooked with red and white wines, but have you tried cooking with rose? Wine is a useful ingredient when cooking. A mere splash can enhance the flavor of soups and stews, sauces and marinades. When wine cooks, the alcohol evaporates, leaving the essence of the wine to infuse a dish. This is why it’s always advised to choose a wine you would like to drink when adding it to a recipe. It doesn’t have to be a pricey bottle, but it should certainly be quaffable.
Generally speaking, when cooking a savory dish with wine, you don’t want to choose one that will overpower with sweetness, fruit and oak. Rather, opt for dry, slightly acidic, un-oaked wines as the best all-around choice. Rose wines fall easily into this category with varietals and blends that range from light and dry to crisp and fruity. Roses can often be added to recipes that are enhanced by white wine, adding acidity and light fruit notes to fish and shellfish, chicken, risotto, pasta and cream sauces, as well as fruity syrups and compotes.
In this recipe, rose wine pairs exceptionally well with the natural sweetness and brininess of sea scallops, while adding a hint of fruity freshness and acidity to balance the rich cream sauce.
