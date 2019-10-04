FairFood

Rocco's Roasted Corn's Pickle Lemonade at the Dixie Classic Fair.

On the Midway, Rocco's Roasted Corn (near the haunted house) had an odd-sounding but very refreshing pickle lemonade ($7) which was, yes, a mix of Mount Olive dill pickle juice and lemonade (sugar or artificial sweetener options), in a 32-ounce tumbler complete with two pickle spears. That ingenious idea came from 15-year-old Rocco Willis of Winston-Salem, whose family runs the booth.

