A revised edition of “Aunt Bee’s Mayberry Cookbook” (, $17.99, Thomas Nelson) by Jim Clark and Ken Beck will be released Feb. 25.
The book, with recipes edited by Julia M. Pitkin, was first published in 1991. It features more than 300 mostly Southern recipes associated with “The Andy Griffith Show” and in particular the character of Aunt Bee Taylor.
Along with a recipe for the infamous “kerosene cucumbers” are such recipes as Clara’s Nesselrode Pie, Thelma Lou’s Neighborly Popovers, Flora’s Meat Loaf Malherbe, Ernest T’s Possum and Sweet Taters, Goober’s Secret Spaghetti Sauce and Aunt Bee’s Apple Pie.
The new edition has been reformatted. Photos have been rescanned for higher resolution, and recipes have been reedited for clarity.
“Aunt Bee’s Mayberry Cookbook” is available through most bookstores and online book retailers.
