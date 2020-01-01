If eating better is one of your New Year’s resolutions, how does an extra incentive of $25,000 grab you?
That is what Clean Eatz, a Wilmington-based chain of healthy-eating cafes and meal-preparation services, will award one of its customers.
It’s called the We Change Livez Challenge.
Melody Cox, who opened the Greensboro franchise of Clean Eatz last summer at a strip center at 2915 Battleground Ave. in Suites D and E, said the challenge isn’t just about losing weight; it’s more of an incentive to adopt a healthier lifestyle.
“We’ve had winners who have been diabetic patients or patients with high blood pressure that were eating the wrong foods,” Cox said. “It was people with health issues.”
To be eligible for a chance to win cash and a trip to Wrightsville Beach, customers must use Clean Eatz products and document their progress for four months on Instagram with the hashtag #wechangelivez.
The winner will be determined by an internal vote at the company headquarters.
The core of the Clean Eatz business model is selling meal plans to busy customers who can pre-order as few or as many pre-packaged meals as they want from a weekly menu that is posted on the cafe’s website on Thursday and features items like beef hibachi, chicken Parmesan with whole wheat pasta or a burrito bowl served with a side of Greek yogurt.
Low-carb, no-carb, gluten-free and extra protein customization are available.
“We can do custom diets for diabetics or high blood pressure,” Cox said.
The heat-and-eat meals can be picked up Sunday through Tuesday.
The price structure is 5, 10, 15 or 21 meals. Cost ranges from $38 for five meals to $128 for 21 meals, which translates to around $6 per meal.
“You can’t get that in a drive-through,” Cox said.
Clean Eatz offers more than the meal plans.
“We have a full eat-in cafe and we make food hot, fresh and to order,” Cox said.
There are wraps, flat breads, burgers, salads and build-a-bowl options.
The cafe also offers a cooler with grab-and-go meals to take home and heat and eat.
For more information on Clean Eatz or the challenge, visit cleaneatz.com/wechangelivez.
Children eat free on Family Night
The first Tuesday of each month is Family Night at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers at 4106 Brian Jordan Place in High Point and that means children eat free.
The offer is for a free kid’s combo with an adult combo purchase from 5 to 8 p.m.
Family Night also features craft activities and giveaways.
The promotion is good for ages 12 and younger and for dine-in only.
Follow Freddy’s High Point on Facebook for more information.
Farmers market to temporarily relocate
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will move to the Revolution Mill campus at 1601 Yanceyville St. for the month of January.
The market’s new location begins Saturday.
It is moving to a free-standing building at the end of the parking lot off the mill’s Textile Drive entrance near the restaurant Kau. Follow the signs.
The move is to allow the city of Greensboro to do some interior painting and ceiling maintenance for the market’s nearly 90-year-old building, which is at 501 Yanceyville St., across from War Memorial Stadium.
During the face-lift, layers of paint will be removed from the ceiling to expose the original wood. The massive steel beams supporting the roof will be painted in a way to punctuate the expansive ceiling with its distinct barrel shape.
Cost for the work is about $70,000.
The market expects more than 50 vendors to participate at the mill relocation site, which will be open 7 a.m. to noon each Saturday.
There will be live entertainment each Saturday.
Unlike the market’s regular home, the temporary location will not have an ATM. While some vendors may accept debit cards, it’s best to bring cash.
For information and updates, visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org or follow the market on Facebook.
