A recent report from LENDedu found that both Walmart and Target are cheaper than Amazon on food and beverage items.
The report covered 50 items in five categories: home goods, kitichen/appliances, technology and entertainment, food and beverage, and miscellaneous goods.
For food and beverages, Walmart was 4.61% cheaper than Amazon and Target was 7.30% cheaper than Amazon. Items rated in this category included Pepsi, Hellmann’s ,ayonnaise, Heinz ketchup, Oreo cookies and Purina dry dog food.
In Kitchen/Appliances, Walmart was 9.3% more expensive than Amazon and Target was 1.17% more expensive than Amazon.
Overall, Walmart was 1.79% cheaper than Amazon, and Target was 0.97% more expensive than Amazon.
Walmart won over Amazon in three of the five categories, and Target beat Amazon just in food and beverage.
Walmart was also 4.19% cheaper than Amazon in Technology & Entertainment.