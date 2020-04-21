Style over substance? Not a chance, says cookbook author Amanda Frederickson. She wants it all.
Frederickson’s new book, “Simple Beautiful Food” (Ten Speed Press), aims to deliver food that tastes as good as it looks. The book has more than 100 “recipes and riffs for everyday cooking.”
The topic seems timelier than ever, given the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal, she says in the book, is to create “gorgeous food that is easy to create with ingredients that are simple to source and taste as amazing as they look.”
Of course, Frederickson couldn’t foresee that her book would be released at a time when people are staying at home and cooking more than ever.
“This was not the environment I wanted for this book, but this is a time we all need inspiration,” Frederickson, 38, said last week from her home outside of Nashville. “Even I’m getting bored. We’re all glued to the news, but I think people want to step back. We need some kind of creativity, and we can have creativity in the kitchen. I’m hoping my book will encourage more people to cook.”
The book was actually a good two years in the making. Back then, Frederickson was reflecting on the success of her Wednesday Instagram stories called “Fridge Foraging,” which she continues to post.
In a series of short videos on Instagram, Frederickson takes viewers into her kitchen and her fridge, collecting a bunch of ingredients she has on hand and improvising meals from them. She typically comes up with two meal ideas, then lets viewers vote on which one she’ll make. The remaining videos show her making the dish.
“It’s a way to encourage people to cook with what they have,” she said. “The idea of ‘Fridge Foraging’ spun into this cookbook with highly cookable dishes and all these riffs on ingredients to help people take something they have and make a meal with it.”
“Simple Beautiful Food” promises recipes that use ingredients easily found in supermarkets. Frederickson starts off the book with a mercifully short pantry list of about a dozen essentials, including eggs, beans, bread, grains, greens, chicken thighs, herbs, salt, oils and acid (vinegar and citrus).
Her equipment list, too, is pared down to essentials: chef’s and paring knives, Dutch oven and cast-iron skillet, nonstick pan, mandoline, mixer, food processor, blender and meat thermometer.
“That’s how I think,” Frederickson said. “I get overwhelmed when I see a pantry list and it goes on forever. If you have these essentials, you can make a lot of things.”
Her recipes, though, do offer a variety of ingredients. But even her most exotic — say nori sheets, fennel seeds and arborio rice — are generally found at well-stocked supermarkets.
The recipes offer a mix of familiar comfort food and healthy, contemporary and ethnic-inspired fare.
“The sweet and savory yogurt bowl was inspired by my favorite café in Berkeley (in San Francisco),” Frederickson said.
The breakfast dish mixes crunchy fried quinoa with sliced vegetables, fruit and cheese over yogurt. It’s colorful and quick, and capable of inspiring dozens of variations.
“It exemplifies simple beautiful food, because you can put it together in a couple minutes and it looks amazing,” Frederickson said.
Other breakfast items include such quick ones as baked eggs in prosciutto cups and such “long, lazy” brunch dishes as overnight brioche French toast with caramelized bananas.
A chapter on fruits and vegetables includes citrus salad with avocado, roasted pistachios and mint as well as roasted sweet potatoes with sriracha and lime.
Light bites include peanut soba noodles with chicken and mint and herby turkey meatball pitas. There are such snacks as crunchy ranch chickpeas and such pastas as penne with rotisserie chicken and smoky tomato sauce.
Among Frederickson’s weeknight dinner ideas are one-pot chicken with orzo and sun-dried tomatoes and skirt steak fajitas.
Sunday supper recipes include mustardy pork tenderloin; oven-roasted spareribs with gochujang BBQ sauce; and seared scallops with green peas, mint and shallots.
Desserts include orange bread-crumb cake, chocolate birthday cake and cracked cookie bark.
Throughout the book are “riffs” on such ingredients as leftover bread or grains — pages that offer a handful of meal ideas using common ingredients you may have on hand.
At the end of the book are almost a dozen “flavor gold” items, including herbed green sauce, tomato vinaigrette and caramelized onions. “These are things, like condiments, that amp up the flavor of any dish really quickly,” Frederickson said. “These are the little dollops and sprinkles to make it seem like you’re a restaurant chef, that give you that Instagram-worthy shot we all care about nowadays.”
Frederickson said she hopes that her book will help people feel not so intimidated by cooking. “I want people to have some kind of playbook so they’re encouraged to get in the kitchen,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has provided an opportunity for a lot of people to do just that. “I really didn’t want to be promoting my book during a pandemic,” Frederickson said. “But I hope the book can provide inspiration and a little lightness during this unprecedented time.”
