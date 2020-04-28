If you like tuna but would prefer to skip the mayonnaise in traditional American tuna salad, take a tip from the Italians and make a salad of tuna and white beans.

Instead of mayonnaise, this salad is dressed with a light lemony vinaigrette. It can be served on a bed of greens or by itself.

The salad also can be dressed up with capers, garlic, olives and other ingredients.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Load comments