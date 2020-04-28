If you like tuna but would prefer to skip the mayonnaise in traditional American tuna salad, take a tip from the Italians and make a salad of tuna and white beans.
Instead of mayonnaise, this salad is dressed with a light lemony vinaigrette. It can be served on a bed of greens or by itself.
The salad also can be dressed up with capers, garlic, olives and other ingredients.
