Here’s something to do with some of those great local tomatoes coming into season. In the South, we’re all familiar with tomato pie. Well, here’s a tomato pie with a French twist.
This recipe has just seven ingredients. Instead of a standard pie crust, it uses store-bought puff pastry, so it can be prepped in about the time it takes to preheat the oven.
The Dijon mustard adds not only flavor, but also helps keep the crust from getting soggy. The same goes for the salting and drying of the tomatoes — it’s all about removing excess moisture. It also helps concentrate the tomato flavor.
You will be tempted to add more cheese, but if you have delicious, local, vine-ripened tomatoes, try to resist temptation. Summer is the time to let those tomatoes shine.
