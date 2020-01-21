In the middle of cold and flu season, we can’t help but think of soups that are warm and comforting, and also hopefully immune-boosting with the potential to save us from a woeful illness.
Registered dietitian nutritionist Rachel Beller’s new book “Power Spicing” (Clarkson Potter) offers more than a few recipes that fit the bill — every recipe in the book is for “antioxidant-fueled meals and a healthy body” by way of spices with noted health benefits.
Her “immunity turmeric soup” contains turmeric, ginger and garlic, making it “ridiculously healing and anti-inflammatory,” Beller wrote. And, she said. “You can add some cayenne pepper for a slight kick that will help you clear your sinuses.”
