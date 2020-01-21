Immunity Turmeric Soup

Immunity Turmeric Soup from “Power Spicing” by Rachel Beller.

 Clarkson Potter

In the middle of cold and flu season, we can’t help but think of soups that are warm and comforting, and also hopefully immune-boosting with the potential to save us from a woeful illness.

Registered dietitian nutritionist Rachel Beller’s new book “Power Spicing” (Clarkson Potter) offers more than a few recipes that fit the bill — every recipe in the book is for “antioxidant-fueled meals and a healthy body” by way of spices with noted health benefits.

Her “immunity turmeric soup” contains turmeric, ginger and garlic, making it “ridiculously healing and anti-inflammatory,” Beller wrote. And, she said. “You can add some cayenne pepper for a slight kick that will help you clear your sinuses.”

Recipe from Power Spicing (Clarkson Potter)

