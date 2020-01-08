This simple recipe for pineapple casserole comes from “The Foxfire Book of Appalachian Cookery” (UNC Press), which was recently revised with a new foreword by Charleston chef Sean Brock.

The casserole consists of just canned pineapple, bread, sugar, eggs and margarine (though butter can be substituted). And it was clearly made for a winter’s day when fresh fruit was not forthcoming. It also gets dessert on the table fairly fast with minimum fuss.

It’s also notable that this dessert is best served warm, all the more appealing on a cold winter’s night.

Doubtless, it was originally served plain. But it would be pretty good with some vanilla ice cream on top.

Though the recipe was written with margarine, it will get a definite flavor boost from butter.

Hear about the newest restaurants and get all the best in dining news right in your inbox. Sign up for our dining newsletter.

Recipe adapted from “The Foxfire Book of Appalachian Cookery” (UNC Press)

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Tags

Load comments