This simple recipe for pineapple casserole comes from “The Foxfire Book of Appalachian Cookery” (UNC Press), which was recently revised with a new foreword by Charleston chef Sean Brock.
The casserole consists of just canned pineapple, bread, sugar, eggs and margarine (though butter can be substituted). And it was clearly made for a winter’s day when fresh fruit was not forthcoming. It also gets dessert on the table fairly fast with minimum fuss.
It’s also notable that this dessert is best served warm, all the more appealing on a cold winter’s night.
Doubtless, it was originally served plain. But it would be pretty good with some vanilla ice cream on top.
Though the recipe was written with margarine, it will get a definite flavor boost from butter.
