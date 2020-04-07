This shrimp salad makes a great light and healthy dinner for when the temperature warms up. Though it calls for grilled shrimp, feel to saute or boil the shrimp instead. You could even use pre-cooked shrimp.
This is also a good way to use leftover rice — as long as the rice is plainly seasoned. You don’t necessarily have to rinse the rice, but it does remove excess starch to eliminate clumping.
