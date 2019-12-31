This recipe for scones is one of the handy recipes for when you need to use up overripe bananas. As a bonus, it’s a lot faster than banana bread, and they don’t need to cool before being eaten.
This recipe comes from Samantha Seneviratne’s new book “The Joys of Baking: Recipes and Stories for a Sweet Life” (Running Press).
These scones are made with plenty of butter, which helps to produce an extra-crunchy bottom.
