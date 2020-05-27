For a new twist on refrigerator pickles, try this recipe from Machiko Tateno, a registered dietitian and the author of “Japanese Pickled Vegetables” (Tuttle Publishing).

These pickles are made with celery and are ready to eat. Flavored with a mixture of miso, honey and raisins, the pickled celery is a good accompaniment to many summer grilled entrees, especially teriyaki pork and chicken. It’s also good with many fried foods.

Recipe from “Japanese Pickled Vegetables

