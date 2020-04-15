This recipe for pear upside-down cake comes together in just a few minutes, and it’s flavored with that American trio of favorite baking spices: cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg.

Once it is turned upside down, it makes an impressive presentation as the arrangement of pears is revealed.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Tags

Load comments