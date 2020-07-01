Pork and peaches go wonderfully together in this recipe for grilled pork tenderloin and peach salsa.

The salsa gets its heat from jalapenos. And onions and lime juice serve to counterbalance the sweetness of the peaches. For a slightly sweeter result, stir a bit of brown sugar into the salsa.

This salsa works equally well with pork chops. It’s also very good with fish.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

