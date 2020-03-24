SALAD

Vietnamese grilled steak with cabbage salad

 journal file photo

This recipe for a main-dish salad comes from “Cook This Now,” a book by Melissa Clark, a food writer for The New York Times.

Flank steak is marinated and grilled, then combined with cabbage and other vegetables with a soy-lime vinaigrette.

Recipe from Melissa Clark’s “Cook This Now” (Hyperion, 2011)

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Tags

Load comments