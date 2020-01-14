Cooks are making pizza crusts out of all kinds of things these days.

Most of those, though, involve carbohydrates. People on keto diets, though, are trying to get their carb consumption down about as low as it can go.

So enter the keto-friendly pizza crust made with eggs and mozzarella cheese. That’s right: This crust has just two ingredients. And a serving of pepperoni pizza made with this crust has just 3 grams of carbs.

This recipe appears in the new book “The Dirty, Lazy Keto Cookbook” (Adams Media) by Stephanie and Willaim Laska.

Hear about the newest restaurants and get all the best in dining news right in your inbox. Sign up for our dining newsletter.

Recipe from “The Dirty, Lazy Keto Cookbook” (Adams Media)

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Load comments