Robin Stanley Key recently shared this recipe for Cuban sliders.

The recipe is similar to warm party ham rolls, in that you take a whole package of small dinner rolls (usually 24) and slice them horizontally for quick and easy filling.

This is based on the popular Cubano sandwich that combines ham and usually roast pork with cheese, mustard and pickles. This recipe, which Key said comes from the Taste of Home 2016 Cooking School, skips the pork and uses deli ham as the sole meat.

Recipe adapted from Taste of Home 2016 Cooking School

