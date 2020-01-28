Everyone loves a good chicken soup, but sometimes we need to change from our go-to recipe, whether it’s chicken and noodle or some variation.
The accompanying recipe pumps up the flavor of a chicken soup with the addition of ginger to the stock. It also gets a boost in nutrients from the addition of greens.
Any kind of Asian greens will work here. Bok choy is a good choice. You also could substitute kale or spinach.
Recipe from “Canal House Cook Something: Recipes to Rely On” (Voracious)
