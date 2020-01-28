Ginger Chicken Soup With Asian Greens

Ginger Chicken Soup With Asian Greens from "Canal House: Cook Something" (Voracious) by Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer.

 Voracious (Little, Brown)

Everyone loves a good chicken soup, but sometimes we need to change from our go-to recipe, whether it’s chicken and noodle or some variation.

The accompanying recipe pumps up the flavor of a chicken soup with the addition of ginger to the stock. It also gets a boost in nutrients from the addition of greens.

Any kind of Asian greens will work here. Bok choy is a good choice. You also could substitute kale or spinach.

Recipe from “Canal House Cook Something: Recipes to Rely On” (Voracious)

