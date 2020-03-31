SALAD

Grilled Apricot-Glazed Chicken with Grapes and Almonds

 DAVID ROLFE

This recipe can help you get out of a chicken rut with its slightly unusual combination of common ingredients.

But don’t feel as if you have to follow the recipe exactly. You could use a different glaze, say mango chutney or tomatoey barbecue sauce instead of the apricot jam. You also could skip the grapes and almonds, or use a different kind of nuts.

The same goes for the dressing — feel free to try a different kind of vinaigrette. Or you may prefer it with just a glaze and no vinaigrette at all.

