This recipe can help you get out of a chicken rut with its slightly unusual combination of common ingredients.
But don’t feel as if you have to follow the recipe exactly. You could use a different glaze, say mango chutney or tomatoey barbecue sauce instead of the apricot jam. You also could skip the grapes and almonds, or use a different kind of nuts.
The same goes for the dressing — feel free to try a different kind of vinaigrette. Or you may prefer it with just a glaze and no vinaigrette at all.
