This recipe for roasted cauliflower soup comes from the latest edition of “The Joy of Cooking” (Scribner) by Irma S. Rombauer, Marion Rombauer Becker, Ethan Becker, John Becker and Megan Scott — the latter a woman who grew up in Forsyth County and is now married to John Becker.

Roasting helps concentrate the flavor of the cauliflower, which also is naturally creamy when pureed.

If you like garlic, don’t pass on the optional roasted garlic. It adds a lot of flavor here.

Recipe from “The Joy of Cooking” (Scribner)

