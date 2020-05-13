This recipe for grilled blue cheese and apple sandwiches comes from the cookbook “Recipes From Home” (Artisan, 2001), in which authors David Page and Barbara Shinn call it their favorite grilled-cheese sandwich.

I have to agree that the combination of piquant and often pungent blue cheese and sweet-tart apples is a match made in heaven — and a match enhanced by warming them between two pieces of grilled bread.

Recipe adapted from “Recipes From Home” (Artisan)

