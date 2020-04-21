If you’re looking for an easy brunch recipe, try baked eggs.
This recipe essentially produces the equivalent of a sunny-side up fried egg, but it’s made in the oven.
Baking is an especially convenient cooking method when you want to add extras to your eggs, in this case salsa and cheese.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Mars=hall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.
