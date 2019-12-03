If you’re looking for an easy alternative to apple pie, consider baked apples.

It’s essentially apple pie without the crust.

This old-fashioned treat can be assembled for the oven in minutes, and it has a lot less fat and calories than pie.

Hear about the newest restaurants and get all the best in dining news right in your inbox. Sign up for our dining newsletter.

Recipe from American Institute for Cancer Research

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Load comments