--ZD Founder’s Reserve 2017 Pinot Noir, Carneros, Napa Valley, Ca., $90. Bright cherry, pencil and spice aromas and flavors through a long, smooth finish. An earthy pinot with finesse and nicely balanced weight, acidity. Very good.
--Trefethen 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Oak Knoll District, Napa Valley, Ca., $60. Cedar, blackberry, currant, spice, vanilla. Chewy and brambly. Good acidity, smooth with a long finish. Very good.
--Kellerei Bozen 2018 Muller Thurgau Eisacktaler, Sudtirol-Alto Adige, Italy, $12. Floral aromas. Melon, lime and mineral on the palate. Lively acidity. Very good.
--Zinck 2017 Pinot Blanc, Alsace, France, $17. Fig and pear aromas. Citrus and pear on the smooth palate. Well-balanced, long finish, nicely made. Very good.
--Paul Blanck 2015 Patergarten Pinot Gris, Alsace, France, $20. Floral with honey, apple and spice flavors. Very good.
--Szigeti 2016 Pinot Noir Rose Brut, Austria, $25. A delightful rose with great balance, cranberry and cherry fruit, a bit of minerality, and fine bubbles. Very good.
--Chalk Hills 2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, Ca., $33. Lime, melon, mineral, grass. An elegant sauvignon blanc with good balance. Very good.
--Blason D’Aussieres 2016 Corbieries, Languedoc, France, $19. Black fruit, pepper, licorice, vanilla. An earthy, well-balanced wine a lingering finish. Good plus.
--The Cowgirl and the Pilot 2016 Merlot, Oak Knoll District, Napa Valley, Ca., $90. Plum and vanilla aromas. Plum, cherry, cedar, spice, tobacco and vanilla on the palate. Weighty, with 14.6% alcohol but not too hot. Medium tannins, lingering finish. Good plus.
--Sebastiani 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, Ca., $25. Cedar aromas. Blackberry, black and red currants, cedar, vanilla and spice on the palate, along with some minerality. Ripe fruit, good body, medium tannins. Good plus.
--Cakebread Cellars 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca. Blackberry and cedar aromas. Blackberry, plum, pencil and oak spice flavors. Lingering finish. Good plus.
--Chateau D’Aussieres 2016 Corbieres, France, $38. A Domaines Barons de Rothschild property. Herbal, meaty and rich, blackberry, plum, spice with touch of vanilla. Good plus.
--Herdade do Esporao 2017 Monte Velho, Portugal, $12. Floral, jasmine, almond, stone fruit, spice, pepper. Good plus.
--Particular 2017 Chardonnay, Spain, $10. Apple, pear, lemon, toasted oak. Good plus.
--Polissena 2016 Il Borro Toscana, Italy, $35. Cherry, blackberry, brambles, touch of spice. Medium body, well-balanced, lingering finish. Good plus.
--Shaw+Smith 2017 Pinot Noir, Adelaide Hills, Australia, $38. Foresty and spice aromas. Cherry, currants, herbs and spice on the palate. A bit lean. Good plus.
--Pasqua Treviso Brut Prosecco, Italy, $16. Straightforward prosecco with lemon flavors. Good.
--Yalumba 2017 Eden Valley Viognier, Australia, $21. Partial barrel fermentation as well as lees contact produces a full-bodied, creamy that has floral, apricot and stone-fruit flavors. A bit more chardonnay-like, with toasty and buttery notes from the use of oak. Good.
--Yalumba 2017 Samuel’s Collection Barossa Shiraz, Australia, $21. Plum, blackberry, licorice, vanilla. Ripe, concentrated and sweetish. Good.
--Lini 910 Lambrusco Rosso, Emilia-Romagna, Italy, $20. Bright cranberry and black cherry in this red sparkling wine. Tart, with a touch of earth and licorice. Fairly dry. Good.
--Kalfu Kuda 2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Leyda Valley, Chile, $19. Fresh-cut grass, lemon, lime and grapefruit. Good.
--Lucas & Lewellen 2015 Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County, Ca., $20. Cherry, spice and vanilla. OK.
