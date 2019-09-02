A batch of recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:
--Peter Zemmer 2018 Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige, Italy, $18. Peach, stone fruit and floral aromas; pear, citrus and melon on the palate; lots of bright acidity. A good example of what Italian pinot grigio can be. Very good.
--Domaine Jones 2015 Grenache Gris, Cotes Catalanes, France, $17. Herbal, floral, aromas. A bit unctuous, with good mouthfeel and acidity. Very good.
--Chalone Vineyard 2017 Chenin Blanc, Chalone, Ca., $40. Ginger, floral jasmine, apple, pear and peach, touch of almond and nectarine. Rich mouthfeel, lingering finish. Very good.
--La Crema 2016 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, Ca., $40. Cherry, pencil and spice on the nose and palate. Lingering finish. Very good.
--Bila-Haut 2016 Occultum Lapidem, Cotes du Rousillon Villages Latour de France, France, $30. A Michel Chapoutier dry red from southern France that features black cherry, herbs and spice. Good plus.
--Stoller 2018 Chardonnay, Dundee Hills, Ore., $25. Apple and lime and some spice and mineral, crisp but balanced. Good plus.
--Chehalem 2018 Inox Unoaked Chardonnay, Willamette Valley, Ore., $20. Apple with bit of peach on the nose. Apple and citrus with a touch of almond on the palate; refreshing with bright acidity. Good plus.
--Antonio Macanita 2018 FitaPreta, Portugal, $22. This dry white from the Alentejano region offers floral, apple and citrus aromas. The palate is an unusual mix of figs, apple, mineral, spice and salt, with a slightly waxy mouthfeel. Good plus.
--Chehalem 2017 Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains, Willamette Valley, Ore., $30. Bright cherry. Touch of herbs/earth/tea with medium tannins. Good plus.
--Sosie 2015 Roussanne, Sonoma County, Ca., $38. Aroma of figs; pear, baked apple, lime and butterscotch on the palate. Well-rounded, soft mouthfeel with a bit of Roussanne’s characteristic waxiness. An interesting wine. Good plus.
--Chehalem 2018 Chehalem Mountains Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Ore. $20. Floral, pear, touch of honey. Good plus.
--Beringer Bros. 2017 Tequila Barrel Aged Sauvignon Blanc, Ca., $17. Part of a trend of tweaking wine styles through aging in liquor barrels, this has a mix of herbal, floral and citrus with a touch of earthiness. Dry but fruity, with plenty of acidity; an interesting twist on sauvignon blanc. Good plus.
--Stags’ Leap 2016 Viognier, Napa Valley, Ca., $32. Aromatic with tropical fruit and flowers. Slight bitterness on the palate with apricot, peach pit, citrus and vanilla. Oily, mouth-filling texture. Good plus.
--Citra 2017 Trebbiano d’Abruzzo, Italy, $10. Floral and citrus aromas and flavors, soft texture. A bit bland but otherwise well-made. Good.
--The Federalist 2017 Red Blend, Ca., $22. A bit of a kitchen-sink blend with zinfandel leading at 45%. A bit jammy, a bit earthy, rich and ripe, with American oak spice and vanilla. New world, all the way. Good.
--Kalfu Kuda 2017 Pinot Noir, Leyde Valley, Chile, $19. Dried cherry, pencil and spice aromas and flavors mingle in this minerally pinot, which has a touch of bitterness in the finish. Good.
--Librandi Ciro 2018 Rosato, Italy, $15. Sweet cherry on the nose. A bit floral, herbal and spicy. Cherry, touch of bubblegum on the sweetish palate. Good.
