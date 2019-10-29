Providence

The main dining room in the new Providence Restaurant & Catering.

Providence Restaurant and Catering, 5790 University Parkway, has a Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. including glazed ham, smoked turkey, prime rib and other items. Cost is $34 for adults and $12 for children ten and under. Reservations are strongly encouraged. For more information, including the full menu, go to their Facebook page.

