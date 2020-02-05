Preyer Brewing

Flight of beer sampler at Preyer Brewing in Greensboro.

 H. SCOTT HOFFMANN/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Preyer Brewing at 600 Battleground Ave. is closing.

The brewery announced on its Facebook page that Feb. 22 will be its last day.

The closing comes on the heels of its next door neighbor Crafted The Art of Street closing.

The post said the brewery and its taproom are for sale.

"It's time now for us to move on to our next great adventure," the post reads.

No other details are given about the closure.

With the help of family members, Calder Preyer and his wife Nicole Preyer opened the brewery in the old Steele and Vaughn television showroom and repair shop five years ago. The opening followed the much anticipated opening of Deep Roots Market across the street.

The brewery joined the city's growing craft brew scene and it helped pave the way for a retail renaissance in the neighborhood that became known as LoFi.

Soon after, Crafted The Art of Street Food opened next door and then another brewery, Joymongers, opened nearby.

Beerthirty, a craft beer store and pub also opened nearby on North Greene Street and improvisation comedy club The Idiot Box moved in next door.

Crafted closed at the first of the year and supper club concept Machete announced it was putting down brick and mortar roots in the space.

The Sage Mule, a breakfast and lunch cafe, opened in November in a former daycare space next to Machete, completing a trio of edgy eateries in the block.

Efforts to reach Preyer's owners have been unsuccessful.

