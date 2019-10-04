FairFood

Wutyasay's Wutya-Shrimp at the Dixie Classic Fair.

And we barely scratched the surface of tasty treats available. Tim predicts that his annual physical, unfortunately scheduled for this Monday, is going to be more of a confessional.

In short, the fair isn't a place for moderation. As Melanie Bell, founder of City Lights Ministry, put it, "I think everything here at the fair is not something you would eat every day."  We'll call that understatement of the week.

