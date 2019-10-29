Rotary Clubs of Greensboro will sponsor Pigstock from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Shooting Star Horse Farm, 5624 Davis Mill Road, Greensboro.
Billed as “Five Hours of Smoked BBQ, Beer & Bluegrass,” the event will feature nine Rotary clubs competing for the Boss Hawg championship trophy as they smoke pork, ribs, brisket and chicken. There also will be a variety of sides and desserts, beer and wine — and a bourbon tasting.
Live bluegrass music will be provided by Never Too Late and Can’t Hardly Play Boys and Gail.
Proceeds will support Children of Vietnam and RUSH (Rotarians Unite to Stop Hunger).
Tickets are $30 (food only) to $40 (food and drink) before 5 p.m. Nov. 1. After 5 p.m. Nov. 1, prices go up to $40 and $55. Children under 12 accompanied by an adult eat free.
Tickets are available at the door or online at https://pigstock2019tix.eventbee.com.
