The 12th Colfax Persimmon Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Historic Stafford Farm, 558 N. Bunker Hill Road, Oak Ridge.

The festival includes persimmon products, live music, arts and craft vendors, blacksmithing and other demonstrations, Civil War encampment and more.

Admission is $10 for ages 12 and older; free for ages 11 and under.

Parking will be at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church in Colfax (119 North Bunker Hill Road); a free shuttle bus will be provided. Vehicles with a current handicapped parking tag may ask at the church about on-site parking.

Proceeds from the festival go to the restoration and upkeep of Historic Stafford Farm (558 N. Bunker Hill Road, Oak Ridge 27310).

For more information, visit www.colfaxpersimmonfest.com.

Hear about the newest restaurants and get all the best in dining news right in your inbox. Sign up for our dining newsletter.

Load comments