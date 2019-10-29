The 12th Colfax Persimmon Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Historic Stafford Farm, 558 N. Bunker Hill Road, Oak Ridge.
The festival includes persimmon products, live music, arts and craft vendors, blacksmithing and other demonstrations, Civil War encampment and more.
Admission is $10 for ages 12 and older; free for ages 11 and under.
Parking will be at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church in Colfax (119 North Bunker Hill Road); a free shuttle bus will be provided. Vehicles with a current handicapped parking tag may ask at the church about on-site parking.
Proceeds from the festival go to the restoration and upkeep of Historic Stafford Farm (558 N. Bunker Hill Road, Oak Ridge 27310).
For more information, visit www.colfaxpersimmonfest.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.