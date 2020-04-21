Our Kitchen Basics lesson this week is on pancakes, which are nothing more than a quick bread cooked in a skillet in the shape of a thin disc instead of in the oven in the shape of a loaf or muffin.
There are differences, of course, but the basic idea is the same — mix some flour, leavener, fat and egg and cook it up quickly without the need for yeast.
But there’s something about those carbalicious discs that kids of all ages love. If you want to break out of a dinner rut — and make all your kids smile — serve pancakes for dinner one night.
Pancakes are not only fun, but also quick and easy. Add some sausage and fruit and you have a complete meal.
Pancakes also use ingredients most of us have on hand. There many types of pancakes, but for me the gold standard is the buttermilk pancake, partly because buttermilk has that tang to offset some of the sweetness of syrup or other toppings.
Recipes vary, but a good rule of thumb is a 1:1 ratio of flour and buttermilk, with 1 egg for every cup of each of those.
The amounts of other ingredients — including baking powder, salt, sugar and butter — will vary a bit, depending mainly on personal tastes.
Here’s a rundown on the main ingredients and the role they play:
- Flour gives pancakes structure. All-purpose flour (especially Southern soft-wheat flour) produces the lightest pancakes that most easily soak up syrup. Other choices, often used in combination with all-purpose, include whole-wheat, buckwheat, cornmeal and oatmeal.
- Milk provides the liquid. Recipes may use whole, skim or nonfat milk, as well as yogurt, sour cream or buttermilk.
- Eggs help the batter hold together and keep the pancakes moist. Egg whites, with two for every egg they replace, will work. But egg whites make slightly drier pancakes.
- Baking powder makes pancakes rise. Some baking soda is added when the batter contains acidic ingredients, such as buttermilk.
- A touch of salt and sugar both enhance the flavor. Sugar is sometimes omitted since pancakes usually get a sweet topping such as syrup.
- Melted butter in the batter helps tenderize pancakes.
- Other ingredients, including fruit and nuts can be added for flavor.
Mixing
All the dry ingredients are mixed together first, primarily to evenly distribute the leavener. Wet ingredients are mixed separately then stirred into the dry ingredients. The most common mistake is overmixing. The perfectly mixed batter does not look perfect. It should appear very lumpy, and even a few bits of unmoistened flour are OK. A gentle stirring of about 15 to 20 strokes is usually plenty. Overmixing develops the gluten in the flour that will make pancakes tough and rubbery.
Equipment
A skillet’s sides can make it difficult to flip the pancakes, so a griddle is preferred. Griddles can be either cast-iron or nonstick. Electric griddles are handy and generally good for keeping the heat even. An offset spatula, where the blade is set below the handle, works best for flipping pancakes.
Cooking
Preheat the pan, starting with medium heat. To test the heat level, sprinkle a few drops of water on the cooking surface. If the water just sits there, the surface is too cool. If it evaporates immediately, the surface is too hot. If it bounces and sputters, the temperature is just right.
Using a spoon or ladle, pour the batter over the desired center of the pancake. A slow, steady pour from a couple of inches above the pan will help form a neat circle. Repeat to comfortably fill the pan. If any pancakes touch, they can be cut apart with the edge of a spatula.
Cook the first side until quite a few air bubbles appear on the surface, about 3 minutes, at which point the bottoms should be golden brown. Flip and cook about 2 minutes more or until other sides are brown.
Note to watch for burning in subsequent batches of pancakes. A good rule of thumb is to turn down the heat one notch for each subsequent batch.
Keeping Warm
Place slightly overlapping pancakes on a baking sheet, preferably with a wire rack, and put in a 200-degree oven to keep warm. Stacking pancakes can make them soggy. If they won’t be served in the next few minutes, brush them with butter to help keep them moist and tender.
Reheating
Cooked pancakes can be reheated, though they won’t be quite as good. Heat, brushed with butter, in a 350-degree oven for about 10 minutes, or heat unbuttered in a toaster, which will darken them slightly. Microwaves tend to toughen them.
Cooked pancakes also can be wrapped in plastic and frozen for a month.
