Spiced Pumpkin Pancakes Makes 4 servings, or about 16 pancakes 1¼ cups all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon ¼ teaspoon ground allspice ¼ teaspoon ground ginger ¾ cup canned pumpkin 1 cup milk 2 eggs 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar 2 tablespoons butter, melted ¼ teaspoon salt Confectioners' sugar or pure maple syrup, for serving 1. In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon, allspice and ginger. In a separate bowl, combine pumpkin, milk, eggs, brown sugar, butter and salt. Add the liquid ingredients to the dry ingredients all at once, stirring just to blend (and leaving a few lumps of visible dry flour mixture). 2. Heat a lightly oiled griddle or heavy skillet over medium heat. Portion scant ¼-cup measures of batter onto griddle, spacing them apart. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, until bubbles cover the surfaces of the pancakes and their undersides are lightly browned. Gently turn them over and cook about 2 minutes more, until other sides are browned. Dust pancakes with confectioners' sugar just before serving or serve with maple syrup on the side. Recipe adapted from The Pancake Handbook (2005, Ten Speed Press)

Buttermilk Pancakes Makes 4 servings (about 12 4-inch pancakes) 2 cups all-purpose flour (spooned and leveled) ½ teaspoon salt 2 teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda 2 to 4 tablespoons sugar 2 eggs 2 cups buttermilk (See Note) 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, optional 3 to 4 tablespoons (½ stick) butter, melted and slightly cooled 1. Heat a griddle over medium heat. If desired, lightly brush with oil or butter. 2. Whisk flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda and sugar together in a large bowl. 3. In a separate bowl, lightly beat eggs. Stir in buttermilk, vanilla and melted butter. 4. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients. Gently stir until combined and still very lumpy, about 20 seconds. A few streaks of unincorporated flour are OK. Recipe can be made a day ahead to this point. Cover batter with plastic wrap and keep refrigerated until ready to use. 5. Using a ladle or large spoon, scoop about 1/4 cup batter. Hold it 2 to 3 inches over where the center of the pancake will be and slowly pour. Repeat until griddle is comfortably full, with no pancakes touching each other. 6. Cook about 3 minutes or until a good number of air bubbles appear on the surface of the pancakes, at which point the bottoms should be golden brown. Flip and cook about 2 minutes more or until the other sides are brown. Serve immediately or place uncovered in a single layer on a baking pan in a 200-degree oven to keep warm. Note: This recipe can be made with regular whole milk. To do so, omit the 1/2 teaspoon baking soda and reduce the milk to 1½ to 1¾ cups. It also can be made with gluten-free flour; to do so, increase the baking powder to 3 teaspoons. Recipe by Michael Hastings