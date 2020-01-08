PBS Digital Studios will premiere a new web series “Good Gumbo” on Jan. 16.

Louisiana chef Philip Lopez will host the series, which will be available on YouTube and IGTV.

Inspired by “No Passport Required,” the popular PBS series hosted by chef Marcus Samuelsson, “Good Gumbo” delves into the food history and culture of the Deep South, touching upon the many influences on the region’s music, music, language and more.

