The next episode of “American Experience on UNC-TV” will showcase the history of food safety in the United States.

“The Poison Squad” episode will be shown at 9 p.m. Jan. 28, and repeated at 3 a.m. Jan. 29 and 3 a.m. Feb. 5.

The show covers “the forgotten heroes who fought for food safety at the turn of the 20th century,” according to PBS.

The show follows the rise of food-safety regulation beginning in the late 1800s to counter the dramatic rise in the industrialization in food manufacturing and the resultant potential for problems that created.

The show is based on “The Poison Squad” book by Deborah Blum. It features food journalist and cookbook writer Mark Bittman; author Eric Schlosser (“Fast Food Nation”); and food journalist for The Atlantic, Corby Kummer.

