Payper Plates, a Southern drive-thru restaurant in Clemmons, has closed.
Payper Plates, at 2432 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, closed Dec. 13 and made an announcement on its Facebook page.
"It is with great sadness that we have closed our doors at this location for good on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019," Payper Plates said in the post. "We are looking to reopen in the future in a location that offers dine-in seating. Thank you for all of your support and great memories. It has been a pleasure to serve this community."
Faye Simmons opened Payper Plates just this summer after a 20-year career with Biscuitville with the idea of offering Southern home cooking to busy families. The drive-thru offered such plates as fried chicken and grilled pork chops with collards, pinto beans, cabbage and mac 'n' cheese.
Payper Plates did not immediately reply to a message asking about its plans to relocate.
Payper Plates was positioned on the main drag of Lewisville-Clemmons Road, surrounded by fast-food joints and sandwiched between Pizza Hut and Sam’s Ice Cream.
It has been home to a string of short-lived restaurants in recent years, including Campfire Grill, Athena Greek Pita Express, J B's Drive-Thru and Bread & Butter Drive-Thru.
