This recipe dishes up all the crave-ability of crispy-coated chicken without the greasy downside of frying (health- or mess-wise), and it does so with layer upon layer of bold flavor, both on the chicken cutlets themselves and in the salad that crowns them.
Slathering the chicken with mustard kicks things off with a tang and allows the tasty coating of lightly oiled panko bread crumbs, savory shredded Parmesan cheese, paprika and black pepper to adhere. The chicken is then cooked effortlessly on a sheet pan in a hot oven until it is crispy-brown outside and moist inside.
To take full advantage of the space on the sheet pan and the 20-minute roasting time, a couple of cloves of garlic, in their skins, are tossed onto the pan to roast as well, ultimately yielding soft, golden, sweet nubs that get squeezed out of their jackets and added to the salad dressing. This simple step makes the otherwise basic vinaigrette utterly memorable, giving it the backbone it needs to stand up to the big flavor of the chicory leaves.
Mix and match whatever variety of chicories you can find at the store, ideally going for contrasting colors and textures from curly green frisée and escarole to smooth, pale endive and vibrant red radicchio. If your store is lean on chicories, any hearty green will work here, particularly one that has a similarly pleasant bitterness, such as arugula.
With the sumptuous salad heaped onto the crisp cutlets in the style of a chicken Milanese, you have yourself an impressive meal that’s as healthful as it is packed with flavor.
