Pad Thai

Pad Thai at the Dixie Classic Fair, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. 

Most exciting was the Thai tent near the Coliseum Annex. I got a huge portion of pad Thai without chicken. It was excellent and very filling. I split it with a friend, and I don’t think I could have finished it by myself. It does contain fish sauce, which the gentleman manning the wok made sure I was OK with, but they were very open to adjustments (I had the bean sprouts left out, too). They also offer vegetable fried rice.

Tags

