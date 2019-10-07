Most exciting was the Thai tent near the Coliseum Annex. I got a huge portion of pad Thai without chicken. It was excellent and very filling. I split it with a friend, and I don’t think I could have finished it by myself. It does contain fish sauce, which the gentleman manning the wok made sure I was OK with, but they were very open to adjustments (I had the bean sprouts left out, too). They also offer vegetable fried rice.
