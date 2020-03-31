Making an omelet (from left): 1. Add beaten eggs to a hot skillet as soon as the butter melts, but before it starts to brown. 2. As soon as the edges of the egg start to set, lift the cooked edges and push them toward the center to allow liquid egg to run to the edges. Tilting the pan a bit can help move the egg around. 3. When most of the egg is set, but there are slight puddles of liquid egg on top, it’s time to add the filling. 4, Add about § cup of filling for a three-egg omelet. 5. As soon as the filling has been added, start folding or rolling the omelet.
This week’s Kitchen Basics recipe is for an omelet, a handy dish to have in your repertoire when the COVID-19 pandemic has so many of us stuck at home for three meals a day.
Omelets, for me, can be breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Eggs are one of the world’s most versatile ingredients. They also are one of the world’s most inexpensive proteins. Especially when the food budget is tight, eggs make a great, inexpensive dinner.
And if you can make an omelet, you can have a restaurant-worthy dish on the table in just minutes — a great asset on those days when you’re tired and forgot to thaw meat or plan a meal.
To make an omelet, all you really need are eggs, salt, cheese and butter — or oil in a pinch. In my house, those are ingredients I am never without.
Of course, there are many other things you can put in an omelet — see the accompanying list.
An omelet can cook in less than two minutes, and the other parts of the process — namely, beating the eggs and grating the cheese — don’t take much more. With practice, you can turn out four cheese omelets in 15 minutes or less.
There really are two basic kinds of omelet, French and American. The French make a rolled omelet, light and fluffy, often with no filling. In the United States, omelets are more often folded than rolled, and the fillings tend to be bigger, more strongly flavored and often heavier on meat. The French tend to use a light touch, with lower heat and less browning than American omelets.
My omelet is probably best described as a hybrid. I always use at least cheese for a filling, but I slightly roll mine, and I favor lower heat with less browning on the outside. That’s because I like the tender bite of egg that is not cooked on very high heat. High heat tends to toughen egg, in my opinion.
My ideal omelet has just the tiniest bit of “crust” and browning on it, and the inside is soft, moist and custardy. This is a stylistic choice, for sure, but try it and see what you think — you can always crank up the heat next time and cook the insides more and brown the outsides.
Because omelets cook so fast, it pays to prepare the filling and everything else beforehand.
Here’s how the process goes:
Beat the eggs, three for a full-size omelet in an 8-inch sauté
- pan, and season lightly with salt and pepper.
- Grate the cheese.
- Prepare any other fillings. Any fillings that require cooking need to be prepared ahead of time. So fully cook the sausage, saut
é
- the mushrooms or spinach or whatever else you are using.
- Melt the butter or heat the pan with oil over medium to medium-high heat. (Medium-high will make an omelet with more brown crust.) About a teaspoon to a teaspoon and a half of butter or oil is about right for each omelet.
- When the pan is hot and the butter is starting to foam — but before it has browned — add the beaten eggs.
- Let the eggs sit in the pan undisturbed for about 15 seconds.
- As soon the edges of the egg begin to set, take a spatula and lift the cooked edges, pulling them inward to allow raw egg to run underneath and to the outside. Do this several times, tilting or shaking the pan as needed to help move the egg.
- When most of the egg is set, but there is a little liquid egg on top, quickly add the filling. Then immediately start folding or rolling the omelet. Holding the pan a few inches over a plate, tilt the pan and nudge the top edge of the omelet with a spatula until it falls onto the plate.
Omelets are best eaten immediately. But in a pinch they can be kept warm for 5 or 10 minutes in a 200-degree oven.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.