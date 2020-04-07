Old Salem Museums & Gardens has begun baking bread to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.
Old Salem shut down production at the Old Salem Winkler Bakery Annex on March 13 when the rest of Old Salem closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Old Salem remains closed to the public, but it began baking again on April 6. Pastry chef Chad Smith expects to bake about 50 loaves of bread a day to give to Second Harvest Food Bank.
“The health and wellness of our visitors and staff are our paramount concern during this crisis. But we continue to look for safe ways to make our resources useful during this ever-evolving situation,” Frank Vagnone, the president and CEO of Old Salem, said in a statement. “We are so glad that we can help those in need of food by using our already existing facilities and skills to bake bread.”
Old Salem also is converting its existing garden plots into Victory Gardens to produce more vegetables this year and has donated cases of milk to Second Harvest.
