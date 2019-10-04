FairFood

Journal feature reporter Michael Hastings eats a Peachy's Baking Company doughnut at the Dixie Classic Fair on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20191005w_nws_fairfood

The former Amish donuts booth, a popular option for several years now, has changed its name. Now Peachey's Baking Company, it has two locations, one near the Grandstand and one near the northwest gate. They sell oversized doughnuts ($4) and pretzels ($6). By this point we were too stuffed to try the decadent-looking coconut cream doughnut ($8), but the regular was still delicious.

