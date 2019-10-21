Becky Zollicoffer, former owner of Let It Grow Produce on Country Club Road, is planning to open a new local food store at 1318 S. Hawthorne Road.
Zollicoffer will be moving into some of the unused space at Organix Juice Bar, which will continue to make and sell its juices in part of the space.
Zollicoffer closed Let It Grow in May because she said the Country Club spot was no longer working for her. Let It Grow had been at that location since 2011.
This summer, Zollicoffer has had a series of pop-ups at Stella Brew, across the street from Organix.
She said she is unsure whether she will continue to use the Let It Grow name or choose a new one. The space is smaller than her former store, so she plans to pare the inventory. “I’m going to concentrate on things that people want and that sell well,” she said.
She said she also will focus on offering as many organic items as she can.
She has not yet announced an opening date. “It’s going to take some time to set up,” she said.
Zollicoffer will provide updates through the Let It Grow Produce page on Facebook.
