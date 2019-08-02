GREENSBORO — A new culinary event that celebrates the global cuisines of the city will help raise money for the N.C. Folk Festival.
N.C. Folk A’Fare will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 under the festival’s Lawn Stage tent at 240 Commerce Place. The festival is Sept. 6-8.
The event will showcase the city's rich and diverse dining scene with 15 local restaurants and caterers, ArtsGreensboro, which produces the festival with the city of Greensboro, said in a news release.
Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at ncfolkfestival.com/ncfolkafare/. Ticket sales help raise funds to offset the costs of producing the free-admission festival.
There will also be live music and beverages from Little Brother Brewing and Fainting Goat Spirits.
The restaurants and caterers slated to participate are Babylon, Koshary Catering Company, Chez Genèse, Pho Hien Vuong, Da Reggae Café, Taaza Bistro, Reto's Kitchen Catering, Toshi's Cafe, Hometown Delicious, Lao Restaurant & Bar, Blue Agave Mexican Grill, Zaytoon, Manny's Universal Café, and Embur Fire Fusion.
Dessert will be provided by Painted Plate Catering.
The event is made possible with support from Charles Aris Inc. and Womble Bond Dickinson.